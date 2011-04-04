Aston Villa Want Rafael Benitez As Their New Manager

Villa Park owners want former Anfield boss to restore former glories.

Aston Villa will dump manager Gerard Houllier this summer and will appoint Rafael Benitez as his replacement.

The Villans have struggled all season since Martin O’Neill quit the Midland’s club in August.

Houllier took the job and has not managed to deliver consistent results. They are currently in 16th position, two points off the relegation zone.

The Frenchman has also not handled frustrations within the squad after notable bust-ups with Richard Dunne and Stephen Ireland.

Villa owner Randy Lerner is believed to have already drawn up a short-list that includes David Moyes, Owen Coyle and Martin Jol.

But the American magnate wants Benitez to take the reigns and restore the club to its former glories.

The 50-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since being sacked by Inter Milan in December after only six months.

The former Liverpool manager is keen to return to England and the potential size of Villa is attractive to him.

“The priority is the Premier League, because the style is better for me,” Benitez told the BBC.

“You can’t say we will build something and spend three, four or five years waiting for trophies,” he said.

“You have to find the right balance, a club that can win or try to win right now but at the same time prepare for the future.

