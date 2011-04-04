Chelsea, Arsenal And Manchester United On Alert After Pep Guardiola Refuses To Deny Barcelona Exit Talk

Stamford Bridge, Emirates and Old Trafford clubs all keen to take Nou Camp boss to England.

Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has refused to deny comments he made about leaving the Nou Camp at the end of next season.

The news will alert every top club in Europe and most notably Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 40-year-old was quoted as saying to the Italian media that he would leave Catalonia at the end of the 2011/12 season.

Speculation has been rife for sometime that this was true with Guardiola claiming eventually the pressure of being Barcelona coach will wear anyone down.

Guardiola refused to deny he made these comments but instead said he would be more guarded with the media in future.

“I was not betrayed in the interview but I want to make clear that I am not thinking about leaving the club immediately,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe I am naive when it comes to dealing with the press and I will learn in the future.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is an admirer of the Spaniard and may not wait until after next season to get him if Carlo Ancelotti fails to win the Champions League.

Manchester United could go after Guardiola as a replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson but they are also tempted by Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is under pressure after his side look likely to go another season without a trophy.

