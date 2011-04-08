Manchester United Consider Using Dimitar Berbatov to Land Schalke Keeper Manuel Neuer

Old Trafford side could use striker to help seal German international signing.

Manchester United may be willing to use striker Dimitar Berbatov to help land Schalke keeper Manuel Neuer. Sir Alex Ferguson has set his sights on bringing the German international keeper to Old Trafford and could use his Bulgarian international to help seal the deal.

Ferguson is looking for a keeper to take the mantle from veteran Edwin Van der Sar who is due to hang up his gloves at the end of the season and the Man United boss is a big admirer of 25 year old keeper Neuer who has helped his Bundesliga side to the verge of a Champions League semi-final berth.

Berbatov was a big success during his time with Bayer Leverkusen and his consistent goal scoring exploits, 91 goals in five seasons, led to a big money move to Tottenham which in turn led to a £30m move to Man United. Even though the cultured striker is the top scorer in the Premier League he has found himself warming the bench in recent weeks as Ferguson has elected to pair Wayne Rooney with Javier Hernandez with some success.

Schalke have struggled in Bundesliga action this term and are currently in tenth spot and unlikely to secure European football of any sort next season and that has led to increased speculation that Neuer will leave the club after five years as a first team regular.

Newly appointed boss Ralf Ragnick may well be tempted by such an offer as his Gelsenkirchen side has struggled in front of goal, netting just 33 goals in 28 league matches, only three sides have scored less, and given Berbatov’s previous success in the Bundesliga a swap deal may suit all parties.

