It seems that there has been an upsurge of animals taking to the field of play in recent weeks, almost as though the animal kingdom has suddenly got wind of the game of professional football and they want in on all the fun. This loveable mutt saunters into the action during a Copa Libertadores encounter and is carefully handled by a player before being escorted from the ground and given a life time ban and some dog biscuits.

