Blackpool v Newcastle United Premier League: Live Stream, Highlights, Team News and Predictions

Blackpool take on Newcastle United hoping for points to help pull them away from the drop zone.

Blackpool have been given a huge boost with the news that captain Charlie Adam is fit after a foot injury.

They are hopeful that Adam will be partnered in midfield by a fit-again David Vaughan after the Welshman missed the last two games with a hip problem.

Newcastle’s Steve Harper is definitely out so Tim Krul, who impressed in goal against Manchester United, will continue to deputise.

Captain Kevin Nolan returns to the side after serving a two-match suspension.

Blackpool

Doubtful: Vaughan (hip)

Injured: Basham (broken leg), Carney (shoulder)

Newcastle

Injured: Ben Arfa (broken leg), Best & Smith (both ankle), Gosling (knee), Guthrie (shin), Harper (knee)(BBC Sport)

COS Prediction: 2-2 Draw.

