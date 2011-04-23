CaughtOffside 2010/11 Awards: Nominations

Make your selections.

In May we will be conducting our inaugural COS Awards and we need your help to generate suitable nominees for the ten categories we are looking to cover. We will take on board your nominations when collating our shorlists which will then be voted on by our readers with the winners to be announced at the end of May.

To make your nominations simply fill in the form below and paste into the comment section. You don’t have to fill in all selections for your nominations to count. Also CaughtOffside will not be entered into awards for any awards so do not feel compelled to vote for us.

PL Goalkeeper of the Year:

PL Defender of the Year:

PL Midfielder of the Year:

PL Striker of the Year:

Non Premier League Player of the Year:

Most Improved Premier League Player:

Thug of the Season:

Best Goal of the Season:

Best Game of the Season:

Manager of the Season:

Best Overall Football Website:

Best Club Specific Blog:

Best Football Pundit/Expert/Presenter (One Person):

Worst Football Pundit/Expert/Presenter (One Person:

The Emile Heskey Award for Worst Footballer on Planet Earth:

Good Luck