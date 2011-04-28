Wayne Rooney to Take Legal Action Against News Of the World Over Phone Hacking

Old Trafford star uses Twitter to reveal Scotland Yard probe.

England footballer Wayne Rooney has been contacted by Scotland Yard detectives probing phone hacking in the wake of the News of the World scandal.

Rooney wrote on Twitter: “Scotland Yard detectives came to see me earlier and showed me some documents. Looks like a newspaper have hacked into my phone.”

Scotland Yard said it was unable to confirm a meeting had taken place but that it was “up to him” what he wrote.

The paper has admitted phone hacking celebrities between 2004 and 2006.

Rooney also tweeted: “Gonna get my lawyers to deal with phone hacking until end of season. So I can focus on helping MUFC win trophies. Thx for all ur support.”

Rooney’s wife Coleen said on Twitter: “Newspapers hacking into phones!! Desperate and Disgusting!!!!”

Mr. Murdoch may well find himself having to fork out a fair bit of his huge fortune paying off those the News of the World is alleged to have spied on and one can only hope that the tabloid is taken to the cleaners for this flagrant abuse of privacy.

We should expect a steady drip drip of new cases as Scotland Yard endeavours to get to the bottom of what appears to have become almost standard practice. Interestingly enough the police had at first proceeded under the apprehension that listening of private messages that had already been heard by the intended receiver were fair game, until a group of MPs pointed out that was a completely outrageous assumption.

How long before we hear that the likes of John Terry, Ashley Cole and any other high profile footballer who has been involved in off the field antics, has been having their phones hacked into? Whatever you may think of some of the people involved it is totally out of order to act in such a dirty underhand manner.

