Manchester United v Schalke 04 Champions League: Live, Highlights and Team News

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will sit out Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Schalke 04 with a tight hamstring.

Holding a 2-0 first-leg lead and with the crunch Premier League game against Chelsea scheduled for Sunday, boss Sir Alex Ferguson will shuffle his side.

Dimitar Berbatov is likely, therefore, to start up front, possibly alongside Michael Owen in a two-pronged attack.

Fabio da Silva will miss out, however, as he is suffering from a knock.

And with Anders Lindegaard and Darren Fletcher available again after a knee ligament injury and virus respectively, the likes of first choice keeper Edwin van der Sar and Michael Carrick could sit out the tie as United aim to earn a date with Barcelona in the final on 28 May.

Schalke players, meanwhile, were forced to endure a two-hour delay as a result of visa issues on Tuesday before flying to England for the Old Trafford tie.

Five of their players, including Peruvian Jefferson Farfan, Brazilian Edu and Japanese Atsuto Uchida, had not been issued the relevant paperwork as non-EU passport holders.

The Germans are hoping to have Benedikt Hoewedes fit after a stomach muscle injury, and Klass-Jan Huntelaar following a two-month break because of a damaged medial knee ligament.

Man Utd (from): Van der Sar, Kuszczak, Lindegaard, Rafael, O’Shea, Ferdinand, Vidic, Smalling, Evans, Brown, Evra, Valencia, Scholes, Anderson, Carrick, Fletcher, Gibson, Park, Giggs, Nani, Obertan, Rooney, Berbatov, Owen, Hernandez.(BBC SPORT)

