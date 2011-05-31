Man United Star Set for £7.5m Newcastle United Move, Liverpool to Sign £15m Winger, Arsenal Midfielder Set for La Liga Switch, Tottenham to Allow Luka Modric to Leave, Chelsea Will Offload Nicolas Anelka, Sunderland Lead Birmingham City Midfielder Chase and QPR, Wigan and Everton Chase Posh Hotshot

Transfer Rumour Round-Up. The run-down on the latest rumours and speculation.

Watching England v Switzerland? at Fanatix.com

Man United star set for cut price move to Newcastle United.

Full Story: Sportingo

Liverpool close in on Brazilian playmaker.

Full Story: CaughtOffside

Aston Villa’s veteran goalkeeper Brad Friedel, 40, is heading for Tottenham, despite interest from Liverpool. He believes he will see more first-team action at White Hart Lane.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Tottenham have slapped a £50m price tag on left-sided player Gareth Bale, who is believed to be a target for Juventus and Inter Milan. However, they will let midfielder Luka Modric go for about £25m – despite denying the Croatian is on his way to Chelsea or Manchester United.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Spurs will replace Modric with 22-year-old Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Milan Badelj.

Full story: Daily Mail

Barcelona’s opening offer for Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas is likely to be at the £30m mark. Arsenal want £50m and may stand a better chance of getting it from Manchester City.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Manchester United will lose out to Real Madrid in the race to sign Benfica’s left-sided star Fabio Coentrao.

Source: the Sun

Sevilla are set to offer Arsenal £8m for unsettled Brazilian midfielder Denilson.

Full story: Daily Mail

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to keep forward Didier Drogba at the club but Nicolas Anelka may be offloaded.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg have had a bid to swap their defender Bruno Alves for Chelsea’s Alex rejected, despite also being prepared to include cash in the deal.

Full story: Daily Mail

Sweden midfielder Sebastian Larsson has been weighed up by four Premier League clubs after being released by Birmingham, with Sunderland believed to be one of the interested parties.

Full story: Daily Mail

With a clutch of Champions League outfits hovering over Phil Jones, Blackburn manager Steve Kean has warned the young centre-half to expect much less time on the pitch if he makes the move to a bigger club.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak may head for Germany rather than move to Tottenham.

Full story: Metro

Peterborough striker Craig Mackail-Smith will be the subject of a three-way Premier League bidding war between QPR, Wigan and

Everton.

Full story: Metro

Aston Villa winger Ashley Young, a £15m target for Manchester United, will sign for Liverpool instead.

Full Story: Football writer Ian McGarry on BBC Radio 5 live

Villa striker Emile Heskey is set to return to Leicester, where he will be reunited with Sven-Goran Eriksson. The Foxes boss regularly selected Heskey when the Swede was manager of England and the deal is set to go through for £500,000.

Full story: Daily Mail

Reading have warned Celtic they will not get £4m-rated striker Shane Long on the cheap.

Full story: Daily Mail

Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has ruled out a return to Wigan on loan in the 2011/2012 campaign, despite having helped them stay in the Premier League this season.

Source: Daily Star

Chelsea’s Michael Mancienne is poised to join Hamburg, frustrated at a lack of first-team chances at Stamford Bridge.

Source: the Sun

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!