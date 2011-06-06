Bayern Munich Still Confident Of Signing Jerome Boateng From Manchester City

Allianz Arena club want Eastlands star.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is still confident he can bring Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng back to Germany.

Reports emerged last week that the Bundesliga giants had signed a deal with the 22-year-old but were unable to agree a fee with the City board.

The former Hamburg full-back has struggled to settle at the Eastlands following his £10.4million move last summer.

A combination of injuries and poor form means he has never cemented his place in the starting XI but the Blues are holding out for a £20million transfer fee.

But Rummenigge is sure Boateng will become Munich’s fourth signing of the summer.

“I believe that there is a chance that we will come to an agreement,” Rummenigge told Kicker.

“We will have to play a waiting game and this is not something which will be resolved in the next two or three days.”

