Manchester United Agree Deal to Sign Aston Villa Winger Ashley Young

Villa Park agrees personal terms and appears to be heading for Old Trafford.

Aston Villa winger Ashley Young has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old will complete the deal once the two clubs agree a fee and he passes a medical when he returns from holiday.

The Red Devils began discussions with the England international’s representatives yesterday and have now agreed a contract, according to Sky Sports.

Young, who has only one-year left on his Villa deal, admitted last month that he was keen to play at the highest level, sparking speculation he would leave the Midlands this summer.

Liverpool were the initial favourites to capture his signature but Young’s displays this season has caught the eyes of United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot wasted no time in flexing his muscles and secured his signature in the same way he courted Phil Jones from Blackburn Rovers.

Young has impressed this season, scoring seven goals and claiming 10 assists in 34 Premier League games. He has also made himself an England regular under Fabio Capello.

