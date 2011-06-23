Liverpool On Verge Of Signing £19m Aston Villa Winger Stewart Downing

Anfield club to make Villa Park star their latest signing.

Liverpool are on the brink of clinching a £19million signing of Aston Villa winger Stewart Downing.

The 26-year-old was told by by new boss Alex McLeish that he can leave if the Reds match his valuation.

The England international’s contract talks with the club broke down as he felt the club did not have the same ambitions as him, according to the Daily Mail.

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has been after a winger all summer and was frustrated in not signing Downing’s team-mate Ashley Young, who has moved to Manchester United.

Liverpool have also been scouting cheaper alternatives to Downing, including Dimitri Payet from St Etienne, but the Englishman is still the club’s preferred target.

Villa will now turn their attention to sealing a deal for Wigan Athletic’s £10million-rated midfielder Charles N’Zogbia.

Downing and Young will not be the only big-name exits from Villa Park this summer. Carlos Cuellar looks set to re-join Rangers if the Scottish champions up their original £1.5million offer.

McLeish is unlikely to take up the permanent offer of Michael Bradley from Borussia Monchengladbach but will sign Germinal Beerschot’s Victor Wanyama.

Liverpool’s need to invest in a winger has been increased by speculation that Argentine international Maxi Rodriguez is pushing for a move back to his former club Newell’s Old Boys. Kenny Dalglish has been on the look-out for natural width having seen the likes of Milan Jovanovic, Joe Cole and to a lesser extent, Dirk Kuyt, fail to provide ammunition for strikers Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll.

