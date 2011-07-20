Liverpool Turn to £10m Rated German International to Fill Left Back Slot

Anfield boss keen on Hamburg wide man.

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Hamburg’s Marcell Jansen as Kenny Dalglish looks to bring in a new first choice left back. The Merseyside club have been linked with moves for a number of prospective new signings and are now considering a move to bring the German international to Anfield.

The 25 year old former Bayern Munich man had previously been a target of former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson and is considered one of the best players in his position in the Bundesliga and is a regular in Joachim Löw’s national team set-up.

Hamburg slumped to their worst domestic finish in almost a decade and interest from the Premier League may tempt the powerfully built wing back. Jansen’s attack minded attitude may well work well with new signing Stewart Downing ahead on the flank and he may well be the kind of player who could fill what has become something of a problem area at Liverpool.

Last term the club used a number of players in the left back role, from Paul Konchesky (now at Leicester City) to Fabio Aurelio, Jack Robinson, Glen Johnson and Danny Wilson. Dalglish was reportedly very keen on Arsenal’s Gael Clichy but the French international opted to move to Man City and moves to sign Newcastle United’s Jose Enrique appear to have stalled with the St James’ Park side seemingly asking for an inflated fee for a player with just a year left to run on their contract.

Having spent around £50m this summer on Jordan Henderson, Charlie Adam, Doni and Stewart Downing, Kenny Dalglish is now looking to bring in an established experienced player with great potential to solidify his back line and to ably connect defence and attack and Jansen may well fit the bill.

