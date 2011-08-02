Juventus Plan £21m Raid to Sign Man United and Chelsea Stars

Turin side keen on Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge additions.

Italian giants Juventus are preparing a double raid on the Premier League, with Nani and Alex on their agenda.

Manchester United winger Nani has been an object of desire for the Turin side for sometime and Alex has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea following the arrival of David Luiz.

The Serie A club would be prepared to part with £15m for the Portuguese winger and up to £6m for Chelsea’s versatile defender.

New manager Antonio Conte is overseeing an overhaul in Turin following his appointment in May and is hopeful he can land the two stars for a combined fee of over £20m.

Juventus has have a few lean years of late and gone through managers at an alarming rate and newly installed boss Antonio Conte has been handed significant funds to help push the Turin side back up towards the top of Serie A and will hope to land these two Premier League stars, though he may struggle to persuade either Sir Alex Ferguson or Andre Villas-Boas to allow such deals to take place.

Both players mentioned may arguably not be guaranteed of first team football next term but that said, the prices mentioned by this source seem ridiculously small given the current transfer market.

24 year old Portuguese international Nani may have finished last term with more assists than any other Premier League player, but the Old Trafford flair player still failed to get a start in the Champions League Final and with Ashley Young joining the club and Luis Antonio Valencia fit and healthy, perhaps the former Sporting Lisbon man is a player who would consider a move to Juventus?

Chelsea centre back Alex has seen his first team chances at Stamford Bridge curtailed by the arrival of fellow Brazilian David Luiz and at 29 years of age the dominant defender does not want to be stuck warming the bench all season and he may be more tempted than Nani, to move to the Old Lady of Italian football.

The former Feyenoord man has also been linked with interest from London neighbours Arsenal and having started just 12 Premier League matches last season, it is a possibility that Boas would consider offloading the towering defender and would presumably do so to a non Premier League side and given that Juventus will not be partaking in Champions League action, or indeed any European football this season, then the Bianconeri may be an acceptable destination to allow Alex to travel to.

Conte has already brought in some top quality additions this summer to help bring Juventus back from the brink, the likes of Andre Pirlo, Arturo Vidal, Mirko Vucinic and Stephan Lichtsteiner are just four of almost a dozen new names the club have brought in during this transfer window.

