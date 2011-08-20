Chelsea Vs West Brom: Premier League Live, Highlights and Team News

Stamford Bridge plays host to travelling Hawthorns visitors.

Chelsea could hand a debut to new teenage striker Romelu Lukaku after his transfer from Anderlecht.

However, goalkeeper Petr Cech will be missing for up to a month after injuring medial ligaments in training.

West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie is battling to shake off the ankle injury that saw him miss the Manchester United defeat.

Steven Reid and Gareth McAuley are both available for selection but Jerome Thomas is definitely out.

SOURCE: BBC Sport

