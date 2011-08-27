Arsenal Turn to £10m Chelsea Star to Resolve Defensive Problems

Emirates Stadium boss turns to Stamford Bridge man to resolve defensive weaknesses.

ARSENE WENGER and Bolton were at war last night over an X-rated tweet.

The Arsenal boss was furious after Bolton chairman Phil Gartside used Twitter to pour scorn on the Gunners’ opening £6million bid for defender Gary Cahill.

Gartside retweeted a fan’s message: “Are you taking the p***? £6m for Gary Cahill — f*** right off!”

Relations between the two clubs are now so bad, Arsenal are set to abandon their interest in Cahill, 25, and move instead for Chelsea’s want-away centre-back Alex.

SOURCE: The Sun

It seems that Arsenal’s pursuit of Bolton defender Gary Cahill has been called off following a dispute over the fee that may or may not have been offered for the England international. Wenger is reportedly very angry with the manner in which Trotters chairman Phil Gartside has conducted himself and the Gunners boss is now looking elsewhere to resolve the club’s defensive issues.

Everton’s Phil Jagielka and Werder Bremen’s Per Mertesacker are reportedly also on the North London club’s wish-list but a move for Chelsea centre back Alex may be a more cost effetive option but there is a big question mark over whether the Blues would sell the defender to an arch rival.

The 29 year old former PSV Eindhoven man has started both Chelsea’s Premier League games this season but the moment that David Luiz returns from injury it is believed Alex will step aside.

Arsenal have a threadbare defence at present with Laurent Koscielny an injury concern and Sebastien Squillaci seemingly out of the picture following last season’s poor performances. Johan Djourou has matured into a solid option but is perhaps not ready for a regular first team starter.

Wenger is looking for a reliable partner for Belgian international Thomas Vermaelen and Chelsea’s Alex fits the bit ideally and was reportedly a £10m target for Serie A side Juventus but would Andre Villas-Boas and owner Roman Abramovich consider selling to a fellow Premier League rival?

