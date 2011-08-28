Newcastle United Vs Fulham: Premier League Live, Highlights and Team News

Fulham travel to St James’ Park to take on the unbeaten Magpies.

Newcastle United v Fulham Live Streaming

Newcastle are expected to begin life without midfielder Joey Barton, meaning Dan Gosling or Sylvain Marveaux could get a run in the team.

Shola Ameobi is a doubt, while Hatem Ben Arfa, Steve Harper and Mike Williamson are injured.

Fulham suffered a blow when John Arne Riise was carried off with a leg injury in the Europa League clash with Dnipro.

In further bad news, Simon Davies has been ruled out for five months.

SOURCE: BBC Sport

