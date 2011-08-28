Newcastle United Vs Fulham: Premier League Live, Highlights and Team News

Fulham travel to St James’ Park to take on the unbeaten Magpies.

Newcastle are expected to begin life without midfielder Joey Barton, meaning Dan Gosling or Sylvain Marveaux could get a run in the team.

Shola Ameobi is a doubt, while Hatem Ben Arfa, Steve Harper and Mike Williamson are injured.

Fulham suffered a blow when John Arne Riise was carried off with a leg injury in the Europa League clash with Dnipro.

In further bad news, Simon Davies has been ruled out for five months.

SOURCE: BBC Sport

