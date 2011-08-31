Tottenham Complete £7m Signing of West Ham Midfielder Scott Parker

White Hart Lane boss snaps up Upton Park star.

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of long-term target Scott Parker from West Ham United.

Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has been tracking Parker all summer and he has now landed his man after a protracted chase for the England international.

The 30-year-old was not included in the West Ham squad for last weekend’s win at Nottingham Forestas the deal drew ever closer.

Parker handed in a transfer request at Upton Park on Tuesday in a bid to force through the move to White Hart Lane and both clubs have now finalised the switch.

Midfield dynamo Parker has been linked with a transfer ever since the Hammers suffered relegation last season and Premier League new boys Queens Park Rangers saw a £4million bid turned down for the player earlier this month, while the likes of Stoke and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the former Chelsea man.

Tottenham’s interest in Scott Parker has been very public and it has seemed for some time that this deal was close to completion and now the England international has secured the move back to the Premier League that he needed in order to retain his place in the nation team set-up.

It is thought that Harry Redknapp has paid around £7m to sign the 30 year old who was voted the Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association. Sam Allardyce had already brought in Kevin Nolan from Newcastle United and the former Bolton man has been handed the captaincy which led many to believe it was only a matter of time before Parker was sold.

Redknapp is reportedly still looking to bring in one or two new names today and could well sell David Bentley, Younes Kaboul and Peter Crouch.

