Goal sparks violence in Argentina.

The fifth division of Argentinian football saw violence spin out of control.

A match between Atletico Libertad de Villa Trinidad and Deportivo Ferro de San Cristobal was marred by ugly scenes as Atletico took a 3-2 lead.

Chaos descended as players were kicked in the head and others threw punches, while the referee was taken to hospital due to his injuries.

