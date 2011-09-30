Emmanuel Adebayor Apologises To Arsenal Fans

White Hart Lane star says sorry to Emirates.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has apologised to Arsenal for taunting them during his goal celebration.

The 27-year-old ran the left of the pitch in 2009, while playing for Manchester City, before sliding on his knees in an act the police described as inciting the crowd in a negative fashion.

The ex-Togo international was receiving abuse for leaving the Emirates in a controversial move earlier that summer.

He was awarded a two-game suspended ban for improper conduct, but was banned for three games for violent conduct as he stamped on Robin van Persie’s face in the same game.

Now at Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham on-loan, Adebayor will face his old side again this weekend and has attempted to diffuse a volatile situation before it begins.

“What happened two years ago was an accident and I do apologise to all the fans of Arsenal,” he told Talksport.

“Sometime the emotions, we cannot control them, we are all human beings.

“I regret what I have done and I say sorry to everyone but at the end of the day sorry doesn’t change anything. For me it’s over.

“I’m looking forward to playing against Arsenal again on Sunday but believe me, if I have a chance to score, trust me I will score but as for the celebration, never in my life will I do something like that again.

“I have a chance to play against Arsenal again, the club that gave me the chance to be where I am today. I have a huge respect for the club.”

Arsenal fans may not be so quick to forgive Adebayor, who they believe disrespected the club when he left for City.

Not only does his celebration and stamp on Van Persie rile the Gunners, but Adebayor comes across as self-obsessed arrogant man.

After one successful season at the Emirates, he tried to force a move to AC Milan. When he failed, he sulked for a whole season before moving to Manchester.

