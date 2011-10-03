Mohamed Bin Hammam Fails In Bid To Reclaim Presidency

Corrupt Qatari efforts rejected by Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Disgraced former FIFA executive Mohamed bin Hammam has failed to block the appointment of his replacement as head of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The 62-year-old applied to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to stop Zhang Jilong being named as the new president of the AFC.

China’s Jilong was named as the AFC’s acting president following the decision of the FIFA ethics committee to ban Bin Hammam from all football activities in May.

Bin Hammam’s life ban was confirmed by the FIFA appeals committee on last month, and the AFC today confirmed his efforts to undermine Jilong’s appointment have failed.

Bin Hammam’s request to CAS challenged both Jilong’s designation as AFC acting president and his nomination to FIFA on the grounds they infringed the AFC’s constitution.

“On September 30, the CAS rejected an appeal on provisional measures filed by Mohamed Bin Hammam on August 19 against the Asian Football Confederation,” an AFC statement read.

“Mr Bin Hammam requested the CAS to annul the AFC executive committee’s decision and recognise only himself (Bin Hammam) as the AFC president and representative on the FIFA executive committee.

“Mr Bin Hammam also requested a stay order (provisional measures) pending the final CAS hearing.

“AFC has strictly followed the AFC statutes at all times in relation to Mr Jilong’s designation as AFC acting president and nomination to the FIFA executive committee.

“Hence, AFC welcomes the CAS decision on provisional measures and is confident of its prospects of success at the CAS hearing on the merits of the appeal.

“The CAS decision to dismiss Mr Bin Hammam’s request for a provisional stay is a procedural order and not an award, meaning that it is not subject to further appeal.”

In addition to challenging Jilong’s appointment, Bin Hammam has separately appealed to CAS over his lifetime ban for bribery.

Confirming his intention to appeal his ban last month, Bin Hammam said: “I can now see light at the end of the tunnel and I am heading confidently towards it.

“My next step is to go to CAS where, from now on, I will be equal to my rival.”

The Qatari was banned after the ethics committee ruled he gave cash gifts totalling around £620,000 to officials from associations belonging to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) at a meeting in Trinidad on May 10.

FIFA have charged 16 of those officials with rule breaches in connection with that meeting.

