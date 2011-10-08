Tottenham and Newcastle United In £7.5m Bidding War for Bundesliga Striker

White Hart Lane and St James’ Park boss’s fight for Bayer Leverkusen star.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Eren Derdiyok is the subject of major Premier League interest.

The Sun says Tottenham are battling it out with Newcastle United and Udinese for Derdiyok.

The £7.5million-rated Swiss star, 23, was watched by Spurs scouts in a recent 3-1 win over Wolfsburg and scored with an overhead kick.

He is seen as the perfect replacement for Roman Pavlyuchenko, who looks set to leave in January.

Of the two sides it is arguably Tottenham who are in more need of further striking options as much like the last campaign the North London side is probably depending too heavily on goals from the midfield. Newcastle United are still unbeaten and have seen new signing Demba Ba in imperious form and working well alongside Leon Best.

Harry Redknapp has brought in Emmanuel Adebayor on loan and he has done well but the club did lose Peter Crouch and Robbie Keane over the summer and Roman Pavlyuchenko has made it abundantly clear that he is not happy about warming the bench once more. Jermain Defoe has scored a couple of Premier League goals but it seems likely that the Tottenham boss will look to add to his options up front.

Eren Derdiyok has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, netting a superb overhead kick earlier this month, and the young Swiss international would probably jump at the chance of a high profile Premier League move. The former FC Basel striker scored 11 times last term and helped his side to a second placed finish but the departure of boss Jupp Heynckes to return to Bayern Munich and this has led to the BayArena side starting the campaign poorly, with three defeats in their first eight games.

