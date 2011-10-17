Arsenal Sweat On Fitness Of Key Duo

Emirates club await news on stars.

Arsenal are waiting on the fitness results of defender Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Aaron Ramsey ahead of the Wednesday’s Champions League match against Marseille.

Ramsey sat out the 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring problem.

Gibbs suffered a stomach injury and had to be replaced by Andre Santos five minutes into the second half.

The Englishman’s’ injury is of particular concern to manager Arsene Wenger as he is already without several key players in that area.

Thomas Vermaelen and Bacary Sagna are currently out, while Laurent Koscielny and Johan Djourou have only just come back from injury.

“Gibbs has an inflammation of his stomach muscles,” Wenger said. “He has a small chance of playing on Wednesday.

“Ramsey has a small chance of being in the squad. He had fatigue of his hamstring. I wanted to give him a breather – it would have been a gamble to play him.”

Robin van Persie scored twice – the last of which was a brilliant free-kick- to grab all three points for Arsenal yesterday but their performance will have done little to silence the doubters who claim the north London side are a spent force.

Wenger’s team endured a terrible start to the season, but are now up to 10th in the table. Despite a nervous second half yesterday, the Frenchman feels his team are starting to gel well.

“We have now won five games on the run at home,” Wenger said. “I think the attitude and spirit of the team is great.

“The motivation is there, the quality is there, so slowly we are getting better.”

