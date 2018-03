Rangers eased past Aberdeen to further strengthen their position at the top of the SPL.

West Brom v Liverpool Live Streaming

Best Money Back Specials – Free £50 Bet for all new Paddy Power customers.

Aberdeen 0-1 Rangers (Lafferty)

Aberdeen 0-2 Rangers (Jelavic)

Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers (Foster)

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!