Chelsea Prepare Move to Sign Four Barcelona Youngsters

Stamford Bridge boss look to nab Catalan starlets.

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is setting up a Spanish network to try to recruit a new wave of talented youngsters.

They are interested in Barcelona midfielder Sergio Roberto, 19, and it is believed Emenalo has spoken to Nou Camp boss Pep Guardiola about his availability.

Chelsea’s Spanish scout Vicente Fernandez has also looked at Barcelona youngsters Martin Montoya, Marc Bartra and Rafa Alcantara – commonly known as Rafinha – who are out of contract next summer.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Clearly Chelsea ‘have form’ when it comes to nabbing young talent at Barcelona, having brought in Oriel Romeu in the summer and there is no doubt that Andre Villas-Boas is looking to plan for the future whilst entering a transition period that sees a large number of his club’s squad entering the latter stages of their glittering careers.

The likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Florent Malouda and Ashley Cole are all now 30 years of age and over and the Portuguese boss has been keen to reverse the ageing nature of his Blues squad and has brought in some of Europe’s top young talent with the purchasing of Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata and clearly bringing in players who have to yet to make their mark is a fairly inexpensive way of building for the future.

The four players mentioned have made a total of six first team appearances for Barcelona and three of them are Spanish Under 21 internationals (Bartra, Roberto and Montoya) and Pep Guardiola will be keen to prevent players of such talent and on the fringes of the first team squad leaving for Stamford Bridge.

