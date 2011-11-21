Liverpool Prepare £10m Bid for Dutch International Midfield Maestro

Anfield side on the trail of young midfielder.

LIVERPOOL are on the trail of PSV Eindhoven’s Dutch star Kevin Strootman.

Kop boss Kenny Dalglish called off a plan to watch the 21-year-old midfielder in Holland’s international with Germany on Wednesday.

Instead, Dalglish sent assistant manager Steve Clarke and first-team coach Kevin Keen to Hamburg.

But the pair caught Strootman on a bad night and he was replaced by Manchester City’s Nigel De Jong in the second half as Holland lost 3-0.

SOURCE: The People

Young midfielder Kevin Strootman has done well since his summer move from Utrecht to PSV Eindhoven, so much so that the 21 year old has become the Eredivisie club’s vice captain and is now a regular in the Dutch international set-up.

The strong box to box performer who is able to break up opposition advances as well as link midfield and attack and has an eye for goal to boot. A number of sides have been tracking the former Sparta Rotterdam youth team player with the likes of Man City and Arsenal also said to have sent scouts to track Strootman.

Though Kenny Dalglish has a number of midfield options, with the likes of Lucas, Charlie Adam, Jordan Henderson, Lucas and Steven Gerrard to name just five, the Merseyside club did lose Raul Meireles over the summer and are likely to offload both Alberto Aquilani and Joe Cole which would leave space for the up and coming battler.

PSV spent around £6m to sign Strootman in the summer and would require at least £10m to consider selling the in form central midfielder.

