Chelsea endured a heartbreaking loss to Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga team took all three points at the death.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Chelsea (Drogba)

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Chelsea (Derdiyok)

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Chelsea (Friedrich)

