A collection of the best value signings in the Premier League era, be they incredible bargain signings, individuals who made an incredible impact or players who were sold off for incredible profits.

10. Carlos Tevez

Single handedly kept West Ham from the drop after his shock move from the Corinthians to Upton Park. Hammers fans may well be the only set of supporters who still have time for the headache of a striker.