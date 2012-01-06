Real Madrid Plan Mega Bid For Arsenal Captain Robin Van Persie

Arsenal skipper to depart Emirates Stadium according to the Spanish press.

Jose Angel Sanchez, general manager and confidante of Jose Mourinho, has been assigned the task of signing Robin Van Persie, whose contract with Arsenal ends in 2013. The Dutchman has refused repeatedly to renew for the Gunners and has already received a big offer from Manchester City. However, Sanchez believes Real Madrid can sign him ahead of City, a year before the end of his contractual relationship with Arsenal.

Mourinho’s interest for Van Persie has a long history and was already known. The Dutchman is also a very popular player with Barcelona coach Guardiola, who looks like the perfect player to fill the left wing of the Barca attack. In fact, when Pep was driving the signing of Cesc, he never dismissed the possibility that Van Persie would come with Fabregas. However, it is well known how difficult it is to convince Wenger to loosen their most important players and the Dutchman is currently their best. However, given that in a year van Persie can leave Arsenal for free, the Frenchman may agree to take some money for him.

SOURCE: Publico (Spain)

Losing Robin van Persie is every Arsenal fan’s nightmare, but it is natural to doubt the validity of this story.

The Dutchman will be 29 in the summer, and there is only one club ready and willing to splurge a colossal sum of money on someone with no future resale value.

Manchester City.

However, Man City are quite well stocked for strikers.

Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, and Edin Dzeko are each amongst the best in the Premier League.

The departure of Carlos Tevez may result in Manchester City buying a replacement striker, but when Edin Dzeko signed for Roberto Mancini’s team he was 24, and he is the eldest of the three.

Perhaps Robin van Persie will stay at Arsenal after all…

