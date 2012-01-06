Tottenham Plot Audacious Bid to Sign Newcastle United Striker Demba Ba

White Hart Lane boss plans summer raid to land St James’ Park goal machine.

Watch Tottenham v Cheltenham FA Cup Live Streaming

Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp will reportedly mount an audacious attempt to sign Newcastle United striker Demba Ba as he looks to boost his White Hart Lane attacking options. The 26 year old Senegal international has been a huge success since his move to St James’ Park in the summer, netting 15 goals in 17 Premier League starts this term, including an early season goal against the North London side.

Redknapp believes that the former West Ham man has a release clause within his Magpies contract and will look to land the prolific striker in the summer as he has deemed a move in January flawed due to Demba Ba’s involvement in the African Nations Cup.

Tottenham have manfully kept in touch with the Premier League top two in recent months and can now be considered genuine title candidates and Redknapp will be pleased that on loan striker Emmanuel Adebayor will not be partaking in the African Nations Cup tournament after his Togo side failed to qualify, but there is much speculation that Spurs may not be able to meet the Man City man’s huge wage demands and this could prevent any temporary move becoming permanent.

Indeed even if the White Hart Lane side do opt to sign Adebayor in the summer Harry Redknapp may well see a pairing of the former Arsenal man and Demba Ba as the dream ticket. Having sold Robbie Keane and Peter Crouch in the summer, and with Russian Roman Pavlyuchenko said to be ready to leave the club, there will be a need to beef up the club’s striking contingent.

Alan Pardew will be loathed to lose Demba Ba, who arrived on a free transfer from West Ham after the French born forward had a release clause placed in his contract in the event of the Upton Park side being relegated.

It’s believed that the clause that Redknapp believes the Newcastle United striker has written into his summer contract relates to a fee needed to trigger his release and having seen how well Ba continues to impress in the English top tier, it’s a fee that the Tottenham manager is willing to fork out.

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has seemingly revealed an interest in Newcastle striker Demba Ba, after suggesting there is a release clause in his contract at St James’ Park.

Pardew must make do without his star striker for around six weeks and will have to count on the less than prolific alternatives available in his Newcastle United squad. The St James’ Park boss will hope that the likes of Leon Best, Shola Ameobi, Sammy Ameobi and Peter Lovenkrands can fill the void.

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!



