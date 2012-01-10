Chelsea Ready to Offload Six Ahead Of £37m Premier League Trio Bid as Villas-Boas Plans Blues Squad Overhaul

stamford Bridge boss lines up much needed additions.

Chelsea look poised to finally clinch a deal for Bolton’s Gary Cahill, while Frank Lampard is staying put

Chelsea hope to clinch the £7 million signing of Gary Cahill within the next 48 hours after a breakthrough on Sunday in talks over the England defender’s wage demands.

Although the two sides have not yet finalised a contract it is understood they are now close to an agreement. It is expected the 26-year-old will sign in time for Chelsea’s next Premier League game, at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

Cahill is out of contract at Bolton in June and his initial wage demands grossed at around £100,000-a-week, but Chelsea offered little more than half that. There was also an issue of the scale of signing-on fee and with Cahill wanting assurances over his place in the team ahead of the Euro 2012 Championships.

However, Chelsea have cooled their interest, for now, in midfielder Jack Rodwell as they will not go close to the £20million which Everton are expected to demand for the 20 year-old. It may be a deal Chelsea return to at the end of the season, when they may also attempt to sign Everton team-mate Ross Barkley instead.

SOURCE: Telegraph

Roman Abramovich seems happy to fund Andre Villas-Boas’s transfer demands and does not appear ready to swing the axe at present, despite a less than glorious start to his reign as Stamford Bridge boss. The deal to bring Gary Cahill to West London is nearing completion but reported interest from Liverpool and Man United may hold things up further as there are some suggestions that the Bolton man may prefer to stay up north if possible.

There is a sense that the young Portuguese manager wants to put his own stamp on the Chelsea squad he inherited from Carlo Ancelotti and having sold Nicolas Anelka is ready to accept offers for a number of his squad players including Alex, Salomon Kalou, Florent Malouda, Jose Bosingwa, Paulo Ferreira and even Frank Lampard.

David Moyes will fight tooth and nail to prevent any of his big names leaving but increasing financial pressure may lead the Toffees into selling and Ross Barkley and Jack Rodwell would probably be tempted by a move to Chelsea, especially if the Goodison Park side fail to clinch European qualification. Currently the Merseyside club sits in 11th spot.

Villas-Boas has an eye to the future and clearly is looking to reverse the ageing nature of his Chelsea squad, and perhaps for this season Abramovich is willing to give the former FC Porto boss time to bed-in.

