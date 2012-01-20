Man United to Launch £15m Bid to Sign Wigan Youngster as Paul Scholes Replacement

Old Trafford boss readies move for DW Stadium youngster.

Free goal alerts on your iPhone or iPod

Reports are suggesting that after 18 months of transfer speculation, Manchester United are preparing to take the next in their pursuit of Wigan midfielder James McCarthy and submit a formal bid.

It’s common knowledge that Manchester United are undergoing somewhat of a midfield crisis at the moment with Tom Cleverley and Darren Fletcher both on the injury table.

23 year-old Cleverley isn’t due back in the first team squad for another month as he’s set to bounce back from an ankle injury while Fletcher’s return date is unknown as he battles against a stomach illness.

The predicament has led Sir Alex Ferguson to pulling Paul Scholes out of retirement in a bid to ease their selection issue.

Any deal would be expected to cost United around £15m as Martinez seeks to hang on to his creative talisman however should the asking price be met, the Spaniard may have no choice in the matter as the club struggle against top flight relegation.

SOURCE: FootyBunker

Glasgow born Irish international James McCarthy has been linked with a big money move ever since he burst onto the scene as a 16 year old at Hamilton Academical and the central midfielder is into his third solid season at the DW Stadium and the 21 year old may well be ripe for the picking.

Ferguson has tracked the talented youngster for some time and may see McCarthy as an alternative to another well tracked target Jack Rodwell, indeed the Old Trafford boss could probably land the Wigan man for far less than the Everton midfielder and if the Latics continue to struggle near the drop zone then a move away from the club will continue to grow.

Sir Alex Ferguson has adopted a policy of signing the best young talent around and has seen the likes of Javier Hernandez, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling make an immediate impact and will hope to see keeper David de Gea evolve into a solid custodian and the Scot may well see McCarthy as part of Man United’s long term plans.

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!



