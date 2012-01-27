Manchester United Consider Shock Swoop For Former Chelsea Midfielder

Former Germany great could move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United could make a shock move for Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder Michael Ballack, after his club indicated that he could be available this January transfer window.

The Germany legend moved back to his former club in 2010, having enjoyed a profitable period between 1999-2002, but in recent games he has seemed somewhat distracted.

These performances have resulted in criticism coming in for the ex-Chelsea player from the Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Wolfgang Holzhauser, as well as former Germany manager Rudi Voeller, now a director at the club.

“Ballack’s performances have disappointed me. He has brought too little [in recent games]. He can influence the crowd with his aura – but he hasn’t done so,” Holzhauser said to German newspaper Express.

“He still has a contract, which we will handle professionally. But if a club comes along, we will talk to them.”

Voeller was even more scathing in his assessment of Ballack’s most recent game.

“I would have taken him off at half time,” said Voeller.

Manchester United have seen the centre of their midfield highlighted as an area of weakness all season, and even with the imminent return of Tom Cleverley, they lack a world class presence.

Ballack won the Premier League title, three FA Cups, one Carling Cup and the Community shield in his time at Chelsea, and sometimes it is impossible to put a price on experience.

Sir Alex Ferguson elected to bring Paul Scholes back on a short term deal earlier this month, but the veteran Englishman won’t be able to play in every match.

Having attempted to sign Ballack shortly before he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2006, perhaps Sir Alex Ferguson will again take a look at Ballack.

