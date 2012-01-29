Tottenham to Offload Five In £22m Deadline Day Clearout Ahead of £24m Brazilian Bid

White Hart Lane side set for major clear-out.

TOTTENHAM are involved in a pre-deadline clear-out which could enable Harry Redknapp to make a major signing before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

SOURCE: Daily Star

This source believes that Redknapp is ready to swing his White Hart Lane axe vigorously before the transfer window closes next week. Having taken his side to a strong position in third spot the Spurs boss is keen to bring in a big name signing and chairman Daniel Levy, as he did in the summer, has instructed he Tottenham boss to sell before he can buy.

Seemingly the most likely player to leave the North London club is South African international Steven Pienaar who has barely had a look in since his move to the club from Everton a year ago. The 29 year old is being tracked by QPR who apparently want Redknapp to trim his valuation of the former Ajax man.

Pienaar has struggled to get first team football as he has seen the likes Aaron Lennon and Gareth Bale take a firm hold of both wide areas and thus has made just five Premier League starts for the club, and not a single one this season. Mark Hughes is looking to beef up his Loftus Road squad as he looks to push the West London side away from the drop zone.