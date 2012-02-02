(Video) Dozens Dead as Al-Masry and Al-Ahly Fans Riot In Egypt

Shocking scenes as a football match in Port Said descended into horrific scenes of violence.

Free goal alerts on your iPhone or iPod

At least 74 people have been killed in clashes between rival fans following a football match in the Egyptian city of Port Said.

Scores were injured as fans – reportedly armed with knives – invaded the pitch after a match between top-tier clubs al-Masry and al-Ahly.

Officials fear the death toll could rise further.

It is the biggest disaster in the country’s football history, said the Egyptian deputy health minister.

“This is unfortunate and deeply saddening,” Hesham Sheiha told state television.

Some of the dead were security officers, the Associated Press news agency quoted a morgue official as saying.

The BBC’s Jon Leyne in Cairo says it appears some fans had taken knives into the stadium.

Our correspondent says the lack of the usual level of security in the stadium might have contributed to the clashes.

SOURCE: BBC Sport

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!





