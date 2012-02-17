Man United Plan Shock Move for Barcelona Defender as Sir Alex Ferguson Looks to Take Advantage Of Nou Camp ‘Blow-Up’

Old Trafford boss keen on Nou Camp man.

Man Utd monitoring Pique blow-up at Barcelona

Europe’s biggest clubs – including Manchester United – are monitoring Gerard Pique’s blow-up at Barcelona this week.

Pique was dropped by Barca coach Pep Guardiola for victory at Champions League opponents Bayer Leverkusen, with both the Catalan and Madrid press agreeing it was for “technical reasons”.

The former United defender was blamed for defeat at Osasuna and it emerged yesterday that his advisers have been urged by Barca to speak with Pique about his behaviour.

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson admits he never wanted to lose Pique and remains a big fan of the centre-half. With concerns over the fitness of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, a new centre-half is on the agenda this summer for Ferguson and the prospect of bringing back Pique will be explored.

The defender also keeps in touch with several of his former United teammates, including Wayne Rooney, who would love to see Pique back at Old Trafford.

Whilst it’s true that Barcelona are in a bit of a sticky patch, some ten points off La Liga leaders Real Madrid, there seems little chance that Gerard Pique would jump ship and move back to Man United. The 25 year old Barcelona born centre back left the Catalan club as a teenager and headed for Old Trafford where he spent four years honing his ability before be lured back to the Nou Camp.

Over the past four seasons the Spanish international has amassed 169 appearances, securing three domestic titles, one Spanish cup and two Champions League triumphs among a number of other successes.

Sir Alex Ferguson may well feel he needs defensive reinforcements as Rio Ferdinand is getting on a bit and has injury and form issues. Nemanja Vidic is out for the rest of the campaign and also has his fair share of niggling injuries and whilst Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have done well the two young England internationals are arguably better in roles other than centre back.

Jonny Evans has improved greatly and is a player that Ferguson clearly has faith in but there may well be space for another defensive addition this summer but that seems unlikely to entail a bid for Pique.

