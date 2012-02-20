Inter Milan Apologise to Nine Year Old Fan Who Has Suffered Abuse at School Due to Poor Run

This is a nice story to warm the cockles of your cynical hearts!

Free goal alerts on your iPhone or iPod

Nine year Inter Milan fanvFilippo was beginning to get abuse at school from his friends who laughed and mocked him during the

Nerazzurri’s poor run of form over the past 18 months.

His desperation led to his arriving at the San Siro holding up a banner that read: “Could you win, please? Otherwise they make fun of me at school! Thank you. Filippo.” (see image below)

Inter Milan promptly lost 3-0 at home to Bologna.

He received his own personalised shirt from captain Javier Zanetti and President Massimo Moratti personally called the boy’s family to organise the special trip.

“I won’t change team, as I remain an Inter fan,” Filippo told Telelombardia. “When we won the Treble, I was the one who wound up my friends. Now I can walk around with my head held high.

“I hope the banner I showed against Bologna is the last I will have to hold up…”

Nice to see Inter Milan react positively to the young child’s plea.

Thanks to our friend @kdurkal for the background to this story.

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!





