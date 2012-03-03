William Hill Free Bets Offer to use on Liverpool Vs Arsenal, Tottenham Vs Man Utd or Newcastle Vs Sunderland

The Premier League is set for a cracking weekend of action this week as several eye-catching matches take place across Saturday and Sunday. With so much action to get stuck into, including Liverpool v Arsenal, Man Utd v Tottenham and the north east derby Newcastle v Sunderland, we are happy to bring you a free £25 worth of WilliamHill free bets to take advantage of!

It is at the stage of the season where points are more crucial than ever of course, with every single team looking to set themselves up to achieve their aims in the run-in at the end of the campaign.

There is a superb match to begin the weekend’s fixtures too as Liverpool and Arsenal go head to head at Anfield. Both these teams were in fine form last weekend, winning the Carling Cup and hammering Tottenham 5-2 respectively.

Both teams are determined to secure a top four finish too. Arsenal are currently in possession of 4th position, but Liverpool – who are seven points adrift of the Gunners – will want to close the gap this weekend.

There are then several 3pm kick-offs on Saturday afternoon, including what is set to be a tense contest at Ewood Park between Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa.

The home side are in a relegation battle and will be for the rest of the season, something they would love to drag Alex McLeish’s men into at the weekend.

In the other 3pm matches, there are some really tough matches to call. QPR at home to Everton, Stoke playing host to Norwich and Wigan v Swansea are all games that really could go either way.

You then have your home banker when Manchester City host Bolton Wanderers, while there is potential for upset when West Brom – who have scored nine goals in two games – take on Chelsea at the Hawthorns.

Moving onto Sunday, the action continues with a North-east derby between Newcastle and Sunderland. This is set to be a thoroughly entertaining contest as both teams go for the win at the Sports Direct Arena. Expect goals in this one.

Fulham then host Wolves looking for their third win in succession, before the weekend’s action in the Premier League is rounded off nicely by Tottenham v Manchester United at 4.10pm.

Harry Redknapp’s men are still reeling from the 5-2 defeat to Arsenal of course, while United could be five points behind 1st place when this one gets underway.

There is a lot at stake at White Hart Lane as this one acts as a fitting finale to the weekend’s football in the Premier League.