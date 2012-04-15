Chelsea Plot Surprise Summer Move for Man City Striker Carlos Tevez

Stamford Bridge side keen on Etihad Stadium striker. Roman Abramovich considers launching bid for proven Premier League goal-scorer to help boost the Blues attacking options.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly considering a surprise move for controversial Man City striker Carlos Tevez. The Russian has been drawing up a list of potential new additions as he looks to flex his financial muscles this summer and to help court the right man to replace Andre Villas-Boas on a permanent basis and has earmarked a bid for the Argentine international.

Roberto Mancini backtracked from his original claim that Tevez would never play for Man City again following his apparent refusal to come off the bench during the club’s defeat at Bayern Munich and the 28 year old has come back from his AWOL stint in Buenos Aires refreshed and in-form.

The former Man United and West Ham man has knocked in four goals in his last two appearances and may be a player Chelsea feel they could lure to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The West London club could well be looking for striking alternatives given that Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou are yet to put pen to paper on new deals with their current contracts set to run out this summer. Fernando Torres has struggled to justify his £50m transfer fee, notching up just three goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

The Blues have been linked with a myriad of potential additions to help boost their firepower but a move for Tevez, who has a proven Premier League record, could be a distinct possibility given Man City’s apparent decision to offload the troubled forward.

AC Milan and PSG are also said to be keen on Tevez though neither club put in an acceptable bid for the striker in January.

