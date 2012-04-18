Real Madrid Join Chase for Tottenham Midfielder Luka Modric

Bernabeu side want White Hart Lane schemer.

Real Madrid are monitoring Luka Modric’s situation at Tottenham.

Its emerged Spurs will cash in on the star midfielder should they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Modric has been waiting to open new contract talks for over a year and El Mundo Deportivo says Real have joined interested clubs monitoring developments at White Hart Lane.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also chasing Modric, who is viewed at Real as an ideal midfield foil for Xabi Alonso.

It does seem that with Tottenham struggling for form and there being a very real chance that despite all their hard work they could miss out on a top four spot, there is a chance that the Croatian could once again push for a White Hart Lane exit.

Last summer the 26 year old practically begged to move to Chelsea, only for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to refuse any such departure. If Real Madrid do come calling then it may prove harder to avoid losing the talented midfielder, especially if Jose Mourinho’s side come armed with a hefty chequebook.

One does wonder however where such a move would leave the mountain of midfield talent Mourinho currently has in reserve. Currently Xabi Alonso usually has an extra defensively minded midfielder alongside him, in the form of Sami Khedira or Lassana Diarra and then a central attacking midfielder ahead of him, this term that role has been split between Mesut Ozil and Kaka.

Then factor in that the likes of Nuri Sahin, Esteban Granero and Jose Callejon are also vying for that spot and it would appear that Mourinho would surely have to sell before he continues to buy.

