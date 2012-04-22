PFA Team Of The Year Announced: Man City And Tottenham Dominate

The PFA Premier League team of the year has been announced.

At the PFA Premier League awards ceremony this evening, Robin van Persie and Kyle Walker won the individual awards for player and young player of the year respectively.

As well as those gongs being given out though, the players vote for the best team of the season, and the results are below:

Goalkeeper:

Joe Hart (Manchester City)

Defenders:

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Leighton Baines (Everton)

Midfielders:

Scott Parker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)

David Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards:

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Robin Van Persie (Arsenal)

One Direction Tickets

Download the Free CaughtOffside App Now at the iTunes App store by CLICKING HERE

Join the Best Football Manager game now, Its Free!