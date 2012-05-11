CaughtOffside Premier League Team of the Season: Top Ten Defensive & Holding Midfielders

Posted by
CaughtOffside Premier League Team of the Season: Top Ten Defensive & Holding Midfielders

Your vote counts.

We have selected ten players for each position and a poll is placed one each page where you can make your vote count. Remember you only have one vote per poll so think long and hard before voting!

Each poll will run until 10am on Monday 14th May by which time we will have a comprehensive team of the season as selected by CaughtOffside readers.

Alex Song (Arsenal)

Cameroon international may well have improved the attacking element of his game, providing ten assists in the Premier League alone, but the tough tackler is also the Gunners main source of defensive midfield grit and for much of this term he has been at the top of his game.


Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse pages
Page 1 of 10Next >

COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top