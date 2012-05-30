Arsenal Defender Johan Djourou Considering Gunners Exit

Swiss defender unhappy at position and lack of games.

Arsenal utility man Johan Djourou has admitted he is considering his future at The Emirates, despite signing a new three-year deal in February.

The 25-year-old, who started just 14 Premier League games last season, is unhappy being a bit-part player at Arsenal. The Swiss International would also like the opportunity to play centrally, after frequently being deployed at right-back by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger last season.

“My situation at Arsenal is not easy,’ Djourou told reporters in Switzerland. “I have never played so little and especially not in my own position. If an interesting offer comes, I’ll look it at it carefully.”

Djourou, who has played 84 times for the Gunners since arriving from Swiss side Etoile Carouge in 2002, only signed a new three-year contract in February but may now try to engineer a move away from North London.

His comments come days after Swiss manager Omar Hitzfeld stated that Djourou needed to be playing more regularly to guarantee his place in the national team.

Laurent Koscielny, Thomas Vermaelen and Per Mertesacker were all preferred to Djourou at centre-back last season, while the club has been linked with Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen.

