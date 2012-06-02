Arsenal Striker Carlos Vela Closes In On £6m Real Sociedad Move

Emirates Stadium forward La Liga bound.

Real Sociedad are ready to break the bank to land Carlos Vela on a permanent basis.

The Spanish side are desperate to sign the Mexican, who has starred for them during his season-long loan spell with the club.

Vela has scored just three Premier League goals since joining Arsenal’s first team in 2008 but 12 goals in 35 appearances for Sociedad represents his most prolific senior campaign.

Now reports in Spain have suggested Arsenal are willing to sell him this summer but only if a club meets their £6m valuation. Sociedad, meanwhile, are hoping to pay only half of that fee and are now trying to drive down the price.

But the Spanish club are willing to hand Vela a four-year deal and make him the highest paid player at the club.

During his time at Arsenal Carlos Vela has seemed very much a player who fit’s into the ‘style over substance’ category, able to put in cameo shifts and score quality goals here and there but when given the chance to produce consistent performances the Mexican has been found wanting, this led to a string of loan moves but his season long spell at Real Sociedad has seen the 23 year old mature into a more rounded player.

Vela netted 12 goals and provided eight assists at Real Sociedad, a side who finished just six points clear of the drop so it’s no surprise that boss Philippe Montanier would be keen to secure the forward on a permanent deal.

Given that if Vela returned to the Emirates Stadium he would be behind Robin Van Persie, Lukas Podolski and Gervinho in the pecking order, and probably Marounane Chamakh to boot, a permanent move away from the North London club is perhaps long overdue.

£6m would appear to be a fair asking price and it seems fairly likely Arsene Wenger will accept decent offers for the Cancun born attacker.

