QPR Close In On Blackburn Rovers Youngster Junior Hoilett

QPR spending spree set to continue with Hoilett next on Hughes’ wishlist

QPR are leading the chase to sign Blackburn’s out-of-contract winger Junior Hoilett.

The Canadian is seeking a move back to the Premier League following Blackburn’s relegation, but the club will be due compensation for him as he is under the age of 24.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Mark Hughes looks set to secure another top notch signing this summer having already brought in Robert Green, signed Samba Diakate on a permanent basis and snapped up Man United midfielder Park-Ji Sung. The QPR boss has done great business thus far and a move to capture Blackburn Rovers youngster Junior Hoilett could further help the West London side consign last season’s relegation battle to the past.

QPR may well be aiming towards mid-table with the new additions they have brought in and the young Canadian could well add more creativity the club’s attack and is a player who has already proven he can make an impact at the highest level.

A tribunal fee is not likely to amount to a great deal, perhaps £2m max, and that could turn out to be a bargain. Borussia Monchengladbach were said to be close to signing the Blackburn Rovers man but perhaps the youngster has opted instead to stay in the Premier League.

Hoilett racked up 92 appearances during his three seasons in the Rovers first team.

