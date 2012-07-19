Arsenal Striker Completes La Liga Switch: Carlos Vela Signs for Real Sociedad

Emirates Stadium youngster makes long awaited exit.

Carlos Vela has agreed to join Spanish side Real Sociedad on a permanent deal, bringing an end to his seven-year stay with Arsenal.

Mexico striker Vela was on loan at Sociedad last season, making 35 appearances and scoring 12 goals to finish the campaign as top scorer for the Spanish side.

Vela, 23, has found his first-team opportunities in the Premier League limited and the Gunners granted the forward permission to negotiate a move to La Liga.

SOURCE: ESPN

This is a move that appears to suit all concerned. Arsene Wenger may well have felt it time to let the Mexican international to leave and Carlos Vela was certainly treading water at the North London club. Amazingly the 23 year old made just three Premier League starts in his seven years at the club and arguably wasn’t given the chance to impress.

However the arrival of Olivier Giroud and Lukas Podolski would simply lengthen the queue ahead of Vela in the Arsenal striking pecking order and having spent a year maturing at Real Sociedad a move back to the Basque club is a sensible one.

Whilst it’s perhaps true that for much of his early years at Arsenal Vela was very much style over substance, wowing the crowds at Carling Cup matches with some nice touches but failing to make an impact when starting matches, the Cancun born forward is now getting into gear, as attested by his 12 goal haul last term.

