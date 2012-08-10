Liverpool to Complete £15m Signing of Swansea City Youngster Joe Allen Within 24 Hours

Anfield boss set to reunite with former Liberty Stadium charge.

Joe Allen is expected to wrap up his move to Liverpool later today.

The Swansea midfielder was at Anfield last night to watch the Reds’ 3-0 Europa League win over FC Gomel and he is set for a medical that will seal his switch to the Merseyside giants.

“It is imminent,” said Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers. “The fact he was here shows there has been some communication with Swansea and we expect to conclude it in the next 24 hours.”

SOURCE: London evening Standard

And the cost to Liverpool for the Swansea City midfielder? £15m according to the Daily Mail, which apparently is the figure that triggers the Welshman’s release clause.

Brendan Rodgers clearly knows what Joe Allen is capable of having worked with the talented midfielder for two seasons and whilst Michael Laudrup will be loathed to lose the 21 year old he would equally be keen to have any deal sewn up sooner rather than later so that he can invest in a replacement for the Carmarthen born youngster, to that end the Liberty Stadium side have apparently made an offer for Bolton’s Mark Davies.

Liverpool will look to make Allen their second signing of the summer following the acquisition of Italian Fabio Borini, who scored on his Anfield debut last night against FC Gomel.

Joe Allen will help to add guile and creativity to a midfield that could well do with improvement. Jordan Henderson and Charlie Adam didn’t have great first seasons at the club and whilst Steven Gerrard has gotten somewhere near his best form towards the end of last term, at 32 the Liverpool legend is clearly in the latter stages of his glittering career.

Allen has represented Swansea City since the age of nine and whilst leaving the club would be a wrench he may well have felt he had gone as far as he could at the South Wales side.

Looking for football tickets? Check ticket prices for all of top matches from the top European leagues tixdaq.com. Serie A, Bundesliga tickets, La Liga tickets, Eredivisie tickets and more. Compare the market before you buy with tixdaq