(Video) Manchester City 3-2 Chelsea: 2012 FA Community Shield Highlights

Man City battled back from behind to defeat ten man Chelsea in an entertaining FA Community Shield encounter.
Man City 0-1 Chelsea (Torres)
szólj hozzá: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City
Branislav Ivanovic sent off
szólj hozzá: Vermelho Ivanovic
Man City 1-1 Chelsea (Toure)
szólj hozzá: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City
Man City 2-1 Chelsea (Tevez)
szólj hozzá: Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City
Man City 3-1 Chelsea (Nasri)
szólj hozzá: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City
Man City 3-2 Chelsea (Bertrand)
szólj hozzá: Chelsea 2-3 Manchester City
Full Highlights
szólj hozzá: Man City vs Chelsea 3:2 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS
Looking for festival tickets? Check ticket prices for all of top events taking place this summer with our friends at tixdaq.com. V Festival tickets, Leeds Festival tickets, Reading Festival tickets, Bestival tickets and more. Compare the market before you buy with tixdaq
COMMENTS