Aston Villa Flop Jean Makoun Set to Make Rennes Move

Villa Park enforcer set for Ligue 1 return.

Join the Free CaughtOffside Fantasy Football League and Win Big Cash Prizes & Big-Match Tickets (Follow link and Use Fantasy League Code 51775-17533)

Aston Villa have confirmed they are in “advanced talks” with Rennes about midfielder Jean Makoun joining the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan.

The Cameroon international joined Villa from Lyon during the January 2011 transfer window in a £6 million deal.

However, the 29-year-old struggled to make an impact in the Premier League under then Villa manager Gerard Houllier.

He was loaned out to Greek side Olympiacos last season and now looks set for another temporary switch away from Villa Park.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

It never quite worked out for Jean Makoun. The Cameroon enforcer arrived at Villa Park as a player with proven experience garnered from nine seasons in Ligue 1 but the 29 year old steadfastly failed to impress since his move to the English top tier and Paul Lambert is probably very keen to offload the midfielder on a permanent basis but will certainly settle for a temporary exit if he can not sell the former Lille and Lyon man.

A move to Rennes will of course set tongues wagging in relation to the future of French international Yann M’Vila, who has become a much wanted man in recent months.

Makoun has only managed seven Premier League starts since his move to Aston Villa 18 months ago and during that period he managed to rack up three yellow cards and a sending off.

A move back to Ligue 1 may well be the best for all concerned.

Looking for festival tickets? Check ticket prices for all of top events taking place this summer with our friends at tixdaq.com. V Festival tickets, Leeds Festival tickets, Reading Festival tickets, Bestival tickets and more. Compare the market before you buy with tixdaq