Arsenal Boss Admits Alex Song Could Join Barcelona

Alex Song could leave Arsenal, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alex Song could be the next player to leave the club, but hinted there could still be further additions.

Robin van Persie is set to complete a move to Manchester United and midfielder Song, 24, has been linked with Barcelona.

Asked about the possibility of more signings, plus the departure of Song, Wenger said: “Both can happen.”

Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin.

If Arsene Wenger says something ‘could happen’ you can probably guarantee it will. The Arsenal boss is known for not spilling the beans on deals ahead of time and when he does reference them it usually leads to said deals coming to fruition.

Alex Song has stated he is happy at the Emirates Stadium but it appears that Barcelona are ramping up their interest in the Cameroon international. Some reports suggest that Tito Vilanova’s interest stems from a need to bring in an enforcer but the 25 year old Arsenal man has grown into a more complete performer and is perhaps less of a tough tackling midfielder than he once was.

Last term the Gunners man notched up 14 assists, making him the leading provider at the North London club, and Arsenal may well miss that supply line, as well as the more defensive shift that he still puts in, and Arsene Wenger would do well to fight off interest in another of his first team regulars having seen Robin Van Persie leave for Man United.

